RTD’s new strategy in Aidilfitri operation effective

TAPAH: The Road Transport Department’s (RTD) new Education, Prevention and Enforcement strategy implemented in conjunction with Aidilfitri this year has had a positive impact, especially in reducing accidents.

RTD director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid said the strategy included going undercover on buses, intelligence at bus terminals and location as well as motorcycle patrols on the road.

He said the approach was considered effective with a drop of 19 per cent or 30,820 in various summonses issued, compared to 37,913 summonses recorded in the same period last year.

“This year we introduced RTD officers operating incognito as passengers in express buses and have issued 139 summonses to drivers of 658 buses.

“We also carried out checks at all bus terminals and found 11 bus drivers tested negative in urine tests and, if found guilty, their licences will be revoked,” he told reporters after monitoring the traffic by air around the Tapah Rest and Services Stop, northbound North-South Expressway (Plus) here.

According to Shaharuddin, enforcement of motorcycle patrols within two weeks of operation starting from June 8 have issued 5,341 summonses for various offences including having no driving licence and expired road tax.

He said as many as 200 RTD motorcycles have been mobilised to patrol accident hot spots.

“This included a special motorcycle operation on June 12 and 13, which saw 25,304 motorcycles inspected and 4,400 summonses issued in the last two days,” he said.

In the meantime, Shaharuddin said 35,948 summonses under the Automated Awareness Security System (Awas) had been issued during the operation period until yesterday.

“The summonses were for two offences – exceeding the speed limit (33,727 summonses) and traffic light violations (2,221 summonses). — Bernama