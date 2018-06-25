‘Schools near power grid to be connected in stages’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Several schools in the state close to the power grid have been identified for electricity connection in stages to enable them to enjoy a more stable and continuous power supply.

According to Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee, once connected, these schools would not have to depend on diesel-powered generators for their power supply anymore.

He disclosed that the matter was highlighted in their discussion with Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik on Friday (June 22).

“Several schools have been identified because they are located just few kilometres from the power grid. However, the connection has to be done in stages. You can’t just connect directly (to the grid) like that. Some of the internal wiring in schools might be old and if connected directly to the power grid, it might be dangerous,” Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Housing and Public Health, told reporters after attending the Sibu Bumiputera Graduate Association’s (PGBS) Hari Raya open house at a restaurant here yesterday, which was attended by PGBS chairman Abang Fairul Syarmil Abang Mohd.

Dr Annuar added: “That is why rewiring needs to be done before it can be connected to the grid. This is the requirement of Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB).

“For schools that can be connected direct to the grid, rewiring will be done accordingly.”

Schools depending on generator sets for electricity were subject to diesel supply interruption and did not have round-the-clock power supply, the Nangka assemblyman said.

Concerning the problem of diesel supply to schools, he disclosed that the issue had been resolved as highlighted during their meeting with Maszlee.

Dr Annuar also said the current supplier had agreed to continue supplying the fuel to schools.

He hoped such problem would not resurface in the future.

To a question, he said he could not tell off-hand the number of schools depending on generator sets for power supply and those in need of regular water supply.

Schools reopen for classes today after the mid-term holidays ended yesterday.

On June 15, it was reported that more than 40 primary and secondary schools here and in Limbang Division have been hit by diesel shortage – some over 10 days ago – as the appointed contractor had fallen behind in stocking up fuel tanks.

Meanwhile, contractor of diesel supply to rural schools, Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin confirmed that after a meeting with Ministry of Education (MOE) on June 21 in Kuala Lumpur, his company will continue to supply diesel despite payment being in progress.

“We had met the MOE on June 21 in Kuala Lumpur and will continue to supply diesel according to contract despite payment being still in progress,” Saidi said.

Jepak had alleged that the MOE had been behind in paying them RM200 million.