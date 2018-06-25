SESB to disconnect electricity supply to 1Borneo Hypermall

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: 1Borneo hypermall will be without electricity supply if it fails to settle its arrears owed to Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) by Tuesday, June 26.

According to SESB’s Senior General Manager Mohd Yaakob Jaafar, the 1Borneo management must settle the RM9.3 million arrears failing which, the utility company will disconnect its supply to the mall on Wednesday, June 27.

He added that SESB hopes the mall management will remit the payment as there have been several discussions on the matter and notices have been issued to them.

It was learnt that the 1Borneo hypermall has not paid its electricity bill for more than one year and it amounted to RM9.3 million.

If SESB proceeds with the disconnection exercise, the biggest mall in Kota Kinabalu will be without air conditioning. The hotels and buildings which have separate accounts with SESB would not be affected.

Mohd Yaakob said disconnecting the electricity supply comes under the Electricity Supply Act 1990.

1Borneo’s management has been asked to inform its registered customers of the matter, he said.