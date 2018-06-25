Sony’s latest WF-SP700N headphones combine wireless features with style and comfort

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Sony launched three new sports wireless headphones for the active, stylish music lover who is always on the go.

These high quality, fully functional sports headphones are just as good when worn in a high intensity cardio class, a holistic yoga session or in everyday life.

A truly wireless design is important when wearing headphones on the go. One of Sony’s latest new sports wireless headphones is the WF-SP700N headphones which combines, for the first time in the world, digital noise cancelling technology and splash-proof design.

The Sony Noise Cancelling technology allows users to concentrate and zone in on their training, in a noisy environment such as gym with machines banging and people talking. This Ambient Sound mode also lets users hear necessary workout-related sounds.

It also features an Ambient Sound mode for those exercising outdoors. This features allows its users to stay aware of the surrounding sounds.

These headphones also offer the famous Sony EXTRA BASS sound that combined with Noise Cancelling will gives music a deeper, punchier bass edge. The companion Sony Headphones Connect app even allows users to tailor their EQ settings.

With an IPX4 rating, the WF-SP700N headphones are splash-proof.

Designed with arc supporters, they fit securely in the users’ ears no matter what activity they are doing. The WF-SP700N are available in four colours including pink, yellow, black and white.

The WF-SP700N’s come with a compact, one-touch-open charging case and benefit from approximately three hours of battery life plus two additional charges from their case, offering up to nine hours total in between charges.

The WF-SP700N’s has a NFC one-touch connection with the case and are compatible with the Sony Headphones Connect app, which now features ‘Quick Sound Settings’ so users can recall their favourite settings of equaliser and ambient sound control with two taps of the headphones button.

The WF-SP700N also gives users the freedom to move without getting caught up in wires, and will even be optimised for the Google Assistant soon.

The WF-SP700N headphones is now available in Malaysia.

Technical Specifications

Wearing style: Truly Wireless In-ear headphones

EXTRA BASS sound: Yes

Headphone type: Closed dynamic

Driver unit: 6mm

Effective range: Line of sight approximately 30 feet (10 metres)

Supported audio format: SBC, AAC

Bluetooth: USB charging

Battery: Built-in lithium-ion rechargeable battery

Battery charge time (approximately): 1.5 hours (full charge for headset)

Battery life (approximately): Three hours

Weight (excluding cable): Approximately 7.6 grammes for both headsets (excluding supporter), 45 grammes with charging case

Accessories: Charging case, micro USB cable, hybrid silicone rubber earbuds (four sizes), arc supporters (two sizes)