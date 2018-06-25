‘Statistics show Dayaks have progressed in the last 55 years’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Statistics show that the Dayak community has developed in the last 55 years, said Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

According to him, the poverty level among the Dayaks has decreased while the education level of the Dayaks has increased.

“There are more educated Dayaks holding positions in the private and public sectors,” he said at the state-level Gawai Dayak 2018 dinner held at Penview Convention Centre in Demak Laut here on Saturday.

Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib graced the dinner while Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated at the launch.

Dr Rundi, who is organising chairman, said the Dayak community must accept the reality that their progress “is lagging behind other communities in various areas” despite the reduced gap in the poverty level.

“We acknowledge the economic disparity, lack of basic infrastructure and the income disparity in rural areas.

“It has always been the plan and intention of the Sarawak government to narrow the gap between our urban and rural populace so that every Sarawakian can enjoy mainstream development,” he said.

He pointed out that the state government needed to ensure that basic amenities would reach the doorsteps of the Dayak community.

The Sarawak government, he said, aimed at achieving 100 per cent supply of water and electricity through various integrated strategies by 2025.

Currently, Dr Rundi said the overall electricity coverage in the state was 95 per cent with rural coverage at 90 per cent.

On treated water supply coverage, he said Sarawak had achieved about 81 per cent with rural water supply coverage at 61 per cent.

“Hopefully the government master plan under the Rural Transformation Programme would guide and enable them to accelerate the development of the rural sector systematically.”

He said Upper Rajang Development Agency (Urda) and Highland Development Agency (HDA) had been set up to bring about faster pace of development in terms of increasing connectivity, infrastructure and through commercial agriculture within the areas of the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE).

Dr Rundi asserted that the Dayaks need to be united and work together to close the gap in economic and income disparity.

“This is where our Dayak community with a single voice shall be united to work together, putting community above self.

“We shall unite, otherwise statistics of being the largest group would merely be a number,” he said.

Dr Rundi pointed out that Gawai celebration is exclusive to the Dayak community to uphold our culture and traditions which is our identity.

He said the dinner was the highlight of this year’s Gawai do, offering a platform for friends and families to mingle and have fun.

“The digital world is to connect everyone together.

“For the first time, this Gawai Dayak event was broadcasted live through the social media to viewers from various parts of the world,” he added.

Over 2,000 individuals attended the dinner while it was said that some 300,000 netizens were following the event live on social media.