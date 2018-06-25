Understand and appreciate role of the media – Local philanthropist

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Members of the public should understand the role played by journalists in disseminating news to avoid unnecessary criticism.

Local philanthropist and businessman Datuk Seri Lau Hieng Su said many people in the community may not understand the work scope of journalists, causing both misunderstanding and criticism.

“Criticism is nothing compared to the daily challenges members of the media face. It would be nice for the public to show some understanding and respect,” he said.

He added that he agreed with the stand taken by the new federal government in granting more press freedom in news reporting, saying the move will benefit both the community and journalists alike.

“There were times (in the past) when news reporting was limited to a certain extent, creating an unhealthy phenomenon in our country. I would like to see a new Malaysia with an open-minded government, which I feel would create a better society.”

Lau also advised media practitioners to undergo yearly health checks to ensure they are physically and mentally ready to handle any task assigned to them.

He is one of the invited guests to the Gawai-Raya celebration dinner hosted by the Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA).

The dinner, at Mega Hotel here on June 27, will also see the presentation of education incentives by NSJA.

Joining Lau in the guest list is philanthropist and executive director of Dayang Enterprise Sdn Bhd, Datuk James Ling Suk Kiong.

Meanwhile, Regal Marketing & Trading Sdn Bhd – the local distributor for Indocafe coffee – has sponsored 150 packs of Indocafe for the event.

Its area manager Goh Teck Lim said the company is more than happy to support NSJA as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Another sponsor, Modern Furniture Trading Co, has provided four high quality pillows to be part of the dinner’s lucky draw prizes.