About 200 PRS members in Rumah Liban in Julau quit party

JULAU: Some 200 members of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) in Rumah Liban, Nanga Sebuntang/Nangga Dong, Entabai near here declared they had quit the party en bloc.

Acting as their spokesperson, Tuai Rumah Liban Guang said the decision was reached during their meeting at their longhouse last Sunday.

The main reason for leaving PRS, he added, was they had lost confidence in the leadership of party president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

He also said they were disappointed over the party’s failure to defend Julau seat in the 14th general election, which they blamed entirely on Masing.

Another reason was the party’s top leadership decision to expel PRS Meluan branch chairman Nyempah Sabot, who happens to be a resident of the longhouse.

However, Liban did not mention their next course of action such as which party they would join.