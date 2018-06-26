American skateboarders to promote skateboarding in Sabah

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: American skateboarders Jimmy Cao and Cheryl Jumao-as who are in Sabah for the first time, are hoping to share their love for skateboarding with like-minded people here.

Jimmy is here to promote the sport together with Cheryl in conjunction with the America Days Sabah 2018 organised by the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

“I hope to teach what I learned from skateboarding,” Jimmy said to reporters after a press conference which was also attended by City Hall Mayor Datuk Yeo Boon Hai, and US Embassy Counselor for Public Affairs, Bradley Hurst, as well as jazz singer Gabrielle Stravelli, and her husband, musician Pat O’Leary.

Jimmy added that skateboarding has the power to bring people together and that he was recently in Kazakhstan to teach skateboarding.

Meanwhile, Yeo, in his speech, expressed his gratitude to the US Embassy for organising the event.

“We will be doing some landscaping work together along the Coastal Road,” he said.

During the event, Bradley presented Yeo with a t-shirt printed with an illustration of the upcoming event.