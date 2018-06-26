Asri Hamidon is new chairman of 1MDB

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Board of Directors of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) has announced the appointment of Datuk Asri Hamidon as the new chairman of the Company, effective June 25, 2018.

He is also currently the Deputy Secretary-General overseeing government investment at the Treasury.

Additionally, 1MDB has formed a new Executive Committee (Exco) with Datuk Mohammad Faiz Azmi, Datin Rashidah Mohd Sies and Datuk Wan Mohd Fadzmi Wan Othman as members, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement here today.

The Exco has been entrusted by the Board of Directors to manage the day-to-day running of the Company, it said. – Bernama