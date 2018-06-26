Bersatu welcomed, but presence must not divide the people – Dr Abd Rahman

KUCHING: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is welcomed to Sarawak but state leaders and Sarawakians must realise and ensure that their intent or presence is not a force that would divide or break the people up.

Assistant Minister of Rural Electricity Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi pointed out that as a democratic country, any political party, be it from the government or the other side of the bench, can come into Sarawak, since other Peninsular-based parties like PKR, PAS and Amanah are already here.

“We have no objection in regards to Pribumi’s (Bersatu) intention to spread its wings here and I am not too concerned about their presence because I trust that Sarawakians understand and know well that we (local-based parties) can take care of our own house and families,” he told reporters at his Hari Raya Open House hosted at Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) Sarawak Auditorium, Petra Jaya here yesterday.

“Over the 50 years since independence, local parties particularly PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Sarawak) is one party that has proven its capabilities and commitment in developing and fighting for Sarawak and its people especially the Bumiputera community,” he stressed.

That being said, the Pantai Damai assemblyman, however reminded that Sarawak’s multiracial community must avoid, at all costs, from being divided and split by the presence of more parties.

“We are not denying the rights of other parties but the fact is, we can take care of our home and our family so why need to find other people to take care of our house, unless we are incapable then we would need to find others for help.

“We have proven that we are able to manage and take care of our own affairs in our home Sarawak. I believe Sarawakians understand this and so they give us their support..,” he added.

Dr Abdul Rahman thus hoped that all political parties including outsiders will be able to conduct themselves properly as matured politicians.

“If they want to meet the people and campaign, we hope that they do it in a mature way and not break the people up as what happened in Peninsula,” he added.