Big vehicles keep hitting 2.2m barrier at interchange

KUCHING: There have been several incidents of large vehicles hitting the height barrier at the shallow underpass of Datuk Temenggong Abang Kipali bin Abang Akip Interchange, despite the clearance level being limited to 2.2m.

This has prompted road maintenance company PPES Works to install a sign that reminds drivers of buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles to avoid using the underpass.

According to several workers from the company, they keep on repairing or putting up a new barrier every time it gets struck by vehicles that are above the permissible height limit.

“There is a big sign indicating that only vehicles with the height of 2.2m and below can pass through. Still, some motorists seem ignorant about it,” said one worker when met at the site yesterday.

The ‘shallow underpass’ is one of the components of the RM67-million Datuk Temenggong Abang Kipali bin Abang Akip Interchange project, which was finally open to motorists on June 14 – the eve of this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri – after experiencing some delays.

Based on feedback from road users on social media, they lauded the underpass, which had greatly eased traffic flow especially those going to and coming from Jalan Matang.

Nevertheless, there were several complaints and criticisms about the low clearance level, in comparison with another existing underpass at Mile 3 here that has a higher height limit.

They expressed grave concern about the untoward incident that could happen soon, in that a ‘big or heavy vehicle might

hit the road pillar above as it makes it way to the underpass’.

On June 16, Petra Jaya MP Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof – the former federal works minister – explained that the

concept adopted for the development was called ‘shallow underpass’, meant to ease the traffic flow involving mainly light vehicles.

He said the height of the barrier at the underpass was set at 2.2m because traffic studies had shown that 95 per cent of traffic volume at the Datuk Temenggong Abang Kipali bin Abang Akip roundabout then consisted of light vehicles, with less than 2.2m in height.

“The concept is to have light vehicles passing through the underpass, and the remaining commercial vehicles (more than 2.2m in height) to use the roundabout,” The Borneo Post quoted Fadillah as having said at the time.

In this regard, an online news portal reported Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing – also Infrastructure Development and Transportation Minister – as saying that the underpass would undergo a two-month trial run to let commuters get used to the new system; deciding for themselves whether to take the underpass or use the upgraded roundabout.