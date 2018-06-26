Bintang Megamall Miri to host singing contest slated for local talents

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Local singing talents are invited to take part in ‘Who is the Champion’ singing competition this September.

The event is organised by Bintang Megamall Miri in collaboration with Meritz Hotel Miri, Miri Chiang Hsia Huang Clan Association Youth Wing, Musicprenuer Malaysia and Miri FM. Registration is open till Aug 26.

According to the mall’s event manager Allen Wong, the ‘Who is the Champion’ is a continuation from its previous singing competition.

“The idea was taken from the previous event known as ‘Mask Singing Competition’ that we had organised before. Since then, there has been a high degree of anticipation; thus, we have decided to host it again.

“The main objective of this competition is to discover new singing talents and stage performers – through this platform,” he told reporters yesterday.

The eligibility criteria are that the contestants must be Malaysian citizens aged between 15 and 25, and they must not be professional singers – namely, those who have recorded albums, or those who sing for a living.

However, those who had taken part in other singing contests before are allowed to register.

The registration fee is RM50 per person, and participation is limited to only 30 contestants.

Another requirement is the contestants must only perform songs from the 90s era during the preliminary round, and songs from the 80s era for the grand finale this Sept 9.

The sound-test session for the grand finale has been set this Sept 7, commencing at 6pm in Bintang Megamall’s new wing on the second floor.

Attractive prizes await the top performers – the winner will take home RM1,200, while the first and second runners-up will pocket RM800 and RM500, respectively.

All top three singers will also be given trophies, hampers and vouchers.

Those placing fourth to 15th place will each receive a consolation prize comprising RM50, a trophy and special gifts.

All 15 grand finalists, including the top three, will each receive a RM400 voucher to attend Musicpreneur’s singing course, as a platform for them to hone their singing skills and knowledge further.

For more information contact Wong on 019-854 3690.