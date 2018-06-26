Bookies nabbed, RM23,000 seized in week-long illegal gambling raids

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Twelve World Cup football bookies were arrested while over RM23,000 was

seized during raids targeting illegal gambling throughout the state.

Sarawak CID chief SAC Denis Leong in a statement yesterday said the 12 suspects were among 71 persons nabbed during 59 raids against illegal gambling carried out between June 18 and June 24.

The raids, he said, took place in Kuching, Padawan, Sibu, Miri, Bintulu, Kota Samarahan, Bau, Limbang, Lubok Antu, Maradong, Serian, Sarikei, Kapit, Mukah, Saratok, Sri Aman, Tatau, Lawas, Dalat and Belaga.

“A total of 71 individuals, comprising 44 men and 27 women, were arrested while 10 mobile phones and tablets, betting slips and cash totaling RM23,041 were seized.

“Six of them were arrested for online gambling, 53 for illegal lottery and 12 for illegal football betting,” he added.

Leong said those arrested are being investigated under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Betting Act 1953.