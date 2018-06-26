Conservation group wants formal statement from CM on Tg Aru Beach future

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Save Open Space Kota Kinabalu conservation group looks forward to a formal statement from the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal and the State Cabinet about the future of Tanjung Aru Beach.

Its coordinator SM Muthu said the Tanjung Aru Eco Development (TAED) project should definitely be a no-go, nor should there be any reclamation or commercial development at the beach.

He also hoped that the Chief Minister and the State Cabinet would investigate the TAED project.

“Repeal the TAED local plan and return the Tanjung Aru Beach foreshore reserve and create a buffer zone or spaces up to Jalan Airport Lama as city park,” he urged in a press conference at the beach yesterday.

Muthu thanked the Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Junz Wong for his reassurance that the TAED project would not go on and that the said land would be reverted to Kota Kinabalu City Hall to be upgraded and remained as open space for the good of the public.