DAP Serian calls upon federal govt to audit 15km road project deemed ‘incomplete’

KUCHING: The federal government needs to audit the construction cost of the 15km road branching out from Kampong Rayang at Mile 38 of Kuching-Serian Road, to Kampung Sebamban near Serian.

According to Democratic Action Party (DAP) Serian branch chairman Edward Andrew Luwak, the road is said to cost RM68 million to construct based on details from previous reports.

He noted that although the earth-breaking for this project was done in 2011, the works – including a bridge – appeared to be ‘incomplete’, despite the completion year being stated as ‘2015’.

“It (road project) is meant to link four villages – Kampung Rayang, Kampung Munggu Kupi, Kampung Tanah Putih and Kampung Semamban – with the main Kuching-Serian Road.

“The road is said to have reached completion, but this raises a few eyebrows. The relatively-new road is mainly used by light vehicles, but it is wavy at many points. Potholes and cracks are found along the entire road. (This made) the people of Kampung Munggu Kupi and Kampung Tanah Puteh see red, as the access to their villages are not completed yet,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Edward, who stood as the DAP candidate in Serian in the May 9 parliamentary election this year, said although these two villages are under the Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency, he was determined to highlight the matter, which was brought to his attention earlier, in that these villages are actually located near Serian town.

According to him, the access to Kampung Munggu Kupi – just a short distance from the link road – is still narrow and gravelled.

“The access to Kampung Tanah Putih, which has a primary school, is still a gravel road. The bridge is still a temporary bridge. It looks like a proper bridge should be constructed.

“The piling works for the bridge appear to be done, with stones being piled up on both sides of the stream. However, (consequent) works seem to have been abandoned,” he added.

Edward also noted there was no follow-up maintenance or repair works being done – raising the question of which authority is actually maintaining the road.

“Grass-cutting needs to be done lest the grasses overgrow and creepers encroach onto the road,” he said.