Early-morning fire razes double-storey shoplot

BETONG: A two-storey shophouse block in the old section of Betong was destroyed in a fire early yesterday morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Betong chief Vincent Baling said following a distress call at 2.40am, a team was deployed to the scene to deal with the situation.

“When our team arrived at the scene, the block was completely razed by fire. We managed to put the fire under control at 3.55am.

“There is no loss of life or casualties reported in this fire,” he said yesterday, adding that the police and Sarawak Energy Berhad assisted Bomba in the operation.

He also said the cause of fire and estimated value of losses are still being investigated and ascertained.