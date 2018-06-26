Elected reps mum on alleged leak of Cabinet list

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Several MPs whose names are said to be on a list of proposed ministers and deputy ministers that allegedly leaked last night appeared coy when pressed on the matter.

Those approached would neither confirm nor deny the authenticity of the list but admitted having received personal calls from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over the past week.

“What list? I flew in late last night and I have not seen any list. Let’s wait for the official announcement. I have no idea,” Penampang MP Darell Leiking said when met during a briefing session for MPs at Parliament House today.

The Parti Warisan Sabah deputy president, who is said to have been named as the International Trade and Industry Minister, said, however, that he was ready to serve if given the opportunity.

“Let the Prime Minister make the announcement because this is his Cabinet,” he said.

Parti Amanah Negara secretary-general Mohd Annuar Tahir also declined to comment when asked to confirm the list in which he is purportedly named as the Deputy Works Minister.

“My name has been mentioned with regard to four ministries. So, we just wait.

“People are looking forward to this new government and want to see the new Cabinet. I believe their hopes are high and expectations are high, so whoever is appointed, will carry a big responsibility,” the Temerloh MP said.

Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar of PKR has also chosen to remain silent when asked about the list where he is said to be the Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources.

“Let it be confirmed first. Whatever the portfolio, to us it is an honour for us to serve the country after having struggled for 20 years,” he said. – Bernama