Five Vietnamese fisherment claims trial to fishing illegally in Pulau Mantanani

KOTA KINABALU: Five Vietnamese fishermen claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today to a joint charge of fishing illegally in Pulau Mantanani waters.

Le Quoc Hien, 34, Le Cao Thuong, 35, Nguyen Zhanh Bao, 36, Nguyen Van Sa, 33, and Son Dat, 30, who were brought before judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim, denied to the charge which was read to them through a Vietnamese interpreter.

They were alleged to have fishing in the Malaysian fisheries waters without a valid permit at the North-West of Pulau Mantanani in Kudat at 6pm on June 12.

The offence was framed under Section 15 (1) of the Fisheries Act 1985 (Act 317) and punishable under Section 25 (a) of the same Act and read together under Section 34 of the Penal Code.

They face a maximum fine of RM1 million each in the case of the owner or master, and RM100,000 in the case of every member of the crew, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Maritime Department, Nurun Nazifah Muhammad Iyen objected to bail as the accused persons did not possess any documents.

The court fixed July 2 this year for pre-trial case management and ordered all the accused persons to be detained in custody, pending disposal of the case.

Counsel PJ Perira together with Ariel Dasan represented the accused persons.