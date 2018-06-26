Geroge Ginibun sworn in as Deputy Speaker of Sabah State Legislative Assembly

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Datuk George Ginibun today received his instrument of appointment and was sworn in as Deputy Speaker of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly (DUN) at the Istana Negeri in Kota Kinabalu.

He was sworn in before Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin. Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal was present.

George officially joined Parti Warisan Sabah in February this year.

He took his oath of office and signed the instrument of appointment witnessed by High Court Judge Datuk Mairin @ Martin Idang.

George 76, who hails from Penampang was Sabah Credit Corporation’s CEO and had served in the civil service for 37 years.

He obtained his MBA from the University of Miami, USA.

George hopes his experience as former UPKO Permanent Chairman will be useful when carrying out his duties as the Deputy State Assembly Speaker.