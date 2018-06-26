Govt urged to ban fishing at breeding grounds

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Borneo Aqua Harvest Berhad chief executive officer Datuk Lo Fui Ming yesterday proposed to the state government to consider banning fishing at breeding grounds.

He suggested that no-fishing zones should be imposed at major fish and prawn breeding grounds in Lahad Datu, Silam, Tambisan, Sugut and Paitan.

He said a control mechanism must be put in place to curb overfishing of our limited fishery resources.

In an interview yesterday, Lo welcomed the Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry Junz Wong’s announcement on the possible ban of crabs export in Tawau and Semporna.

He also supported Junz’s decision to look into restricting the catch of wild lobsters as well as banning lobsters weighing below 500 grammes to be sold or exported.

Lo said the move reflected the government’s commitment to preserve natural resources for the sake of our environment and tourism industry.

He said a variety of fish, such as the Coral Trout Grouper, Chinese Footballer and Humpback Grouper, were at risk of extinction due to lack of control on overfishing.

He added that crabs, which used to cost about RM3.5 per kilogramme some 30 years ago, have been exported to West Malaysia, Hong Kong and China.

Similarly, he disclosed that restaurants in Kota Kinabalu have resorted to importing lobsters from Australia.

“Tourists come to Sabah for our natural scenery and cheap seafood.

“We have hundreds of tourists visiting Semporna and Kota Kinabalu daily in search of seafood to eat.

“If we do not manage the fishery resources well, we will run out of seafood one day and tourists will stop visiting the state.”

He stressed that the government must control the export of our seafood to prevent extinction of certain fish species like the Coral Trout Grouper, Chinese Footballer and Humpback Grouper.

“It is impossible for Sabah to meet the demand for seafood in West Malaysia, China, Singapore and Hong Kong.

“No matter how much we export, we will not be able to meet the demand.

“In the end, how much seafood will we have left for Sabah?”

Lo also emphasized on limiting the catch and export of smaller fish due to their importance in marine ecosystem and being a food source for coastal villagers.

He said smaller fish like tamban were food for bigger fish.

Meanwhile, he said the high-protein basung and lumahan were staple food for coastal villagers and labourers.

If the catch of these smaller fish species is not controlled, the poor will eventually have no fish to eat, he said.

On another note, Lo said the government should encourage more entrepreneurs to venture into aquaculture.

He has been in the aquaculture business for 16 years and owns farms in Lahad Datu, Tawau and Sandakan.

Lo has also successfully developed three hybrid groupers and named the species Tiger Grouper, Coral Rockcod Grouper and Camouflage Grouper respectively, which are sold in Sabah, West Malaysia, China and Hong Kong.