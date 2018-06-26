If Tun M wants to setup Bersatu in Sarawak, it’s his party decision – Abang Johari

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said Sarawak will continue to work with the local party alliance comprising members of GPS, despite Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM)’s intention to spread it wings into the state.

“If Tun Dr Mahathir wants to spread PPBM to Sarawak, that is his party’s decision,” said Abang Johari when met at Tanjung Datu assemblywoman Datuk Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu Hari Raya open house at her residence in Damai here.

On the possibility of divided Malay support should PPBM enters Sarawak, Abang Johari said he will need to see the details before taking further action.

“We did not discuss anything about that during our meeting with Tun M at the Hari Raya gathering on Sunday.

“There was no discussion.We talked about Raya and food,” he said.

Tun Mahathir announced the intention in a press conference yesterday, saying that there has been requests for the parti to set up its branch in Sarawak.

He however said PPBM will not enter Sabah as the ruling party Parti Warisan Sabah were their ally.