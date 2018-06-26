Illegal Vietnamese vessels fishing off Miri waters again

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained 27 Vietnamese nationals and seized 10,000 of marine catch valued at RM100,000 off Miri waters yesterday.

In a statement to the press Tuesday, MMEA zone chief Capt Mohamad Fauzi Othman said MMEA patrol team spotted two fishing cargo boats suspected to about two nautical miles from its patrol boat around 6.15pm.

“At about 6.35pm, the patrol boat detained one cargo boat with a registered as One United 35, while the second boat was detained at 6.55pm.

“Both boats were detained at about 35 nautical miles off Miri river,” he said.

A search was later conducted on both boats where the patrol officers discovered 10,000 kilogrammes of marine catch, valued at RM100,000.

“All crew members aged between 18 and 48 were also detained where two out of the total 27 were found to have no identifications,” Fauzi added.

Both boats were also found to be operating illegally without valid license and were seized for further investigation.

MMEA are investigating the case under Fisheries Act 1985, Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952/1960.