Increase in illegal extension, conversion worries MCC

MIRI: Miri City Council (MCC) views with serious concern the increasing number of illegal residential building extension and conversion of commercial buildings into hotels and lodging houses throughout the city lately.

Deputy mayor Julaihi Mohamad said after renovation and extension works, the buildings were found to lack fire safety features.

“This is a serious matter that compromises the safety of members of the public who occupy the place.

“We will continue to work closely with the Fire and Rescue Services Department (Bomba) to ensure the building owners place public safety as their first priority and concern,” he told the media after chairing MCC’s full council meeting yesterday.

Julaihi also said the council together with Bomba would conduct an operation to check on safety features of the buildings, particularly those that had been converted into hotels and lodging houses.

He said MCC had given its consideration to grant provisional licence to owners of these buildings that had been converted into commercial buildings as hotels or lodging houses such as requiring them to submit relevant documents like business registration, business extract, tenancy agreement, land title and occupation permit, support letter of licence and fire certificate from Bomba and acknowledgement letter for submission of building plan to Land and Survey Department.

On an unrelated issue, he said MCC would organise a dinner in conjunction with the 13th anniversary of Miri City this year to be held at Meritz Hotel Miri.

“The Miri City anniversary celebration is normally celebrated on May 20. However, we were unable to do that this year as the date fell on the fasting month.

“That is why we have postponed the celebration to after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season.”

He said some 1,000 guests had been invited to the dinner and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg was expected to be the guest of honour for the evening.