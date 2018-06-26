Lau: BP Run hopeful of attracting more participants this year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: KTS Group of Companies deputy managing director Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau is hopeful that the number of participants for this year’s edition of Borneo Post (BP) Run will surpass last year’s figure.

He said the event, set for Aug 31 at Sibu Town Square, is hoping to attract between 2,900 and 3,000 runners compared to the 2,800 who took part last year.

“We have so far received confirmation of about 1,000 participants, and I hope more will join. I urge health-conscious members of the public, athletes and those who enjoy fun running to join the event,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

BP Run started in 2011 as part of See Hua Group’s corporate social responsibility to promote

healthy lifestyle among the people.

Lau noted that over the years, the response from the public has been encouraging as the number of participants increased every year.

“We started with 600 participants in our first year in 2011, and last year, it was almost 3,000. We hope to have more participants this year,” he added.

He also thanked all the sponsors who had been supporting the event since its inception.

The main sponsor for the event is Gree, while other sponsors include Wanfa My Fish Chip, MOMAwater, Indocafe, Royal B Honey, Cass Bridal Secretary, Super Jane Fitness and Dance Studio, and Sibu Swan Cycling Club.

The run is divided into five categories – Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Boy’s and Girl’s Junior (all to run 10km) and the 5km Fun Run.

Entry fees are RM30 for Men’s and Women’s Open; RM20 for Boys’ and Girls’; and RM30 for the Fun Run.

The first 2,000 participants to register will each get a complimentary T-shirt, face towel and a 75gm packet of Wanfa My Fish Chip.

The closing date for registration is Aug 15.

The first prize for the Men’s Open and Women’s Open is RM300, while second to fifth-place finishers will receive RM250, RM200, RM150 and RM100 respectively.

Those finishing sixth to 20th place will get a consolation prize of RM30.

For the Boys’ and Girls’ Junior, the champion for each category will receive RM250, followed by RM200 for second place, RM150 for third, RM100 for fourth, and RM50 for fifth.

Those coming in sixth to 50th place will take home RM20 as a consolation prize.

The Fun Run champion, meanwhile, will get RM150, first runner-up (RM120), second runner-up (RM100), third runner-up (RM80), and fourth runner-up (RM60).

The sixth to 120th-placed runners will each get RM20 as consolation.

Winners will also receive medals while all finishers – except the fun runners – will get a certificate of participation.

Forms can be obtained at Borneo Post Sdn Bhd, No. 40 Tuanku Osman Road here.

For more information, contact Borneo Post Sdn Bhd (084-315252) or fax to 084-320549.

Alternatively, email [email protected] or visit www.theborneopost.com.