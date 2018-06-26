Mister Ka’amatan 2018 is teacher

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Teacher Mohd Saiful Azwan bin Sundian, 25, representing Klang Valley, won the State-level Buvazoi Tavantang Ka’amatan or Mister Ka’amatan Contest 2018 at a glittering event held on June 24 at the JKKNS Auditorium, Penampang.

Besting 44 other contestants, Mohd Saiful brought home with him prizes worth about RM27,000 in cash and scholarship. He also won the subsidiary title of Mister Ka’amatan Intelligent.

The runners-up were first runner-up Larry Lajinoh (Ranau), second runner-up Bruno George Sadiwa (Inanam), third runner-up Alvin Roy bin Oilon (Papar), fourth runner-up Layron Rick Mathius (Kudat), fifth runner-up Suili George (DBKK) and sixth runner-up Joantin J. Kintiu (Kota Belud).

Casey Jovial was the organising chairman of the event while Adam Shamil was the master of ceremony. The contestants were judged on appearance, costumes, presentation, fluency in their mother tongues and IQ, among others.