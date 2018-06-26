Mojigoh to be active in politics despite loss in GE14

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTATAN: Former Putatan member of parliament Datuk Dr Marcus Makin Mojigoh is planning to be active in politics again despite losing his seat in the 14th general election (GE14).

“I know they (the people) like me but I think (my loss) is collateral damage,” he told press members at his Hari Raya open house.

According to him, he has heard only positive comments concerning his performance as the Putatan MP.

“I was told I was one of the best as far as the people were concerned … but the people wanted a change. We have to respect their decision,” he said.

He said the Hari Raya open house was his way of thanking his supporters in Putatan.

“It was organised prior to the election. However, we decided to hold it despite the election result,” he said.

Mojigoh said even though he was no longer the Putatan MP, he would still continue to help the people.

Among others, Mojigoh said he hoped to work with pensioners and provide them with a venue so that they can remain active.

He also wants to help single mothers and youths by providing them training to create products that they could sell to improve their livelihood.