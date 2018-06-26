MP urges SESB to consider decision to disconnect power supply to 1Borneo Hypermall

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Sepanggar Member of Parliament, Datuk Azis Jamman, urges Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) to consider its decision to disconnect the power supply to 1Borneo Hypermall for the sake of the employees at the shopping mall.

In a statement issued here today, Azis said he was willing to be a mediator in the matter to seek a solution that would spare the employees from losing their jobs and livelihood.

“We must put the interest of the people first and in this case it will be the workers employed in the various outlets who stand to lose the most.

“Shutting down electricity supply will force the shops to close and their workers will lose their jobs.

“I want to help and I am willing to be a mediator so we can all sit down and find a solution,” said the Wira chief of Parti Warisan Sabah.

SESB recently stated that it would cut off power supply to 1Borneo Hypermall on Wednesday, 27 June, if the shopping mall’s bill arrears amounting to RM9.3 million was not settled by Tuesday, 26 June.

The power utility provider’s Asset Management general manager, Mohd Yaakob Jaafar, said SESB had given the hypermall’s management more than enough time to clear their bills.