Musa Aman breaks silence over absence, says he’s in UK

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Tan Sri Musa Aman broke his silence today over his absence and confirmed that he is in the United Kingdom for medical and other personal reasons.

He also said in a statement issued here that he had left Malaysia “perfectly lawfully” on May 16.

Musa said he had initiated proceedings in the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak against what he described as “unconstitutional acts” following his swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Sabah.

“I have already commenced proceedings in the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak seeking orders against both the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah and Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal as a consequence of ultra vires and unconstitutional acts by the Yang Dipertua Negeri following his swearing-in of myself as the Chief Minister.

“He (Yang Dipertua Negeri) improperly asked me to resign within 48 hours, declined to sign the Instrument of Appointment, and purported to swear in Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal as the Chief Minister whilst I was still in office.

“These matters are now subjudice and before the High Court as a result of my originating summons,” he said in the statement.

Musa said he was willing to assist the police and any other inquiry into these matters and that he had made that clear to the Sabah Police Commissioner.

According to Musa, he had instructed his lawyers, both in Malaysia and London, and any questions or requests for further information had to be communicated to them.

On the various statements and reports in recent days that claimed he had left Malaysia illegally and/or that he had illegally entered the United Kingdom, Musa said: “The inference is that I have become a fugitive and am making myself deliberately unavailable to the authorities with regard to investigations into events at Istana Negeri on the night of May 10th and into associated matters”.

Musa was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Sabah at Istana Negeri on May 10 after the Sabah BN secured 31 seats, a simple majority, to enable him to form the government.

However, he lost the simple majority when UPKO, a BN component party, and a few UMNO assemblymen jumped ship and supported the then opposition. This made way for Mohd Shafie, who heads Parti Warisan Sabah, to be sworn in as the Chief Minister on May 12. – Bernama