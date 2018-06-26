No power supply to school though grid line just metres away

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

LAWAS: SK Long Tengoa is literally a stone’s throw from the village but they are poles apart in power supply.

Situated in the Ba Kelalan state constituency, the school still relies on diesel-powered generator set for electricity while Long Tengoa village has been connected to the grid line for over two years and enjoying round-the clock power supply since then.

This irony was a bitter pill to swallow when the school ran out of diesel during the school holidays which ended on Sunday, prompting the Education Department to immediately step in to arrange for the much-needed fuel to be delivered to schools as a temporary measure.

Regular fuel supply was resumed after the contractor met with officials from the Ministry of Education on June 21.

Villagers in Long Tengoa are, however, unable to comprehend the failure of the authorities to connect the school to the Lawas grid system as the overhead power lines are just metres away.

“The school is literally a stone’s throw from the grid line and the villagers are really looking forward to it being connected to the grid for the sake of our children,” said villager Philip Mulong.

The school is located in Ulu Trusan, about 70 km south of Lawas town, and has about 90 pupils.

Diesel is needed to run generator sets in rural schools to power computers, fans, refrigerators, water pumps and other electrical appliances.

Some schools ran out of fuel for nearly a fortnight during the recent school holidays before

the Ministry of Education intervened and ordered Sarawak Education Department to ensure that the fuel shortage is overcome before classes resumed yesterday.

The Borneo Post highlighted this fuel shortage before Hari Raya Aidilfitri and the newly-minted Minister of Education Dr Maszlee Malik was quick to respond, immediately approving funds for the department to make fuel purchase as temporary measure and taking the case up with Ministry of Finance to draw up the mechanism to overcome this problem.

The contractor claimed that they were not paid for work done and unable to continue the supply but Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the ministry said there were irregularities in payment, including for solar hybrid system which was not delivered.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee disclosed on Sunday that several schools in the state close to the power grid had been identified for electricity connection in stages to enable them to enjoy a more stable and continuous power supply.

He disclosed that the matter was highlighted in their discussion with Maszlee on Friday (June 22). Long Tengoa village chief Aco Sitin and parents of students of SK Long Tengoa are looking forward to the school being connected to the grid line.