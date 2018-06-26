PKR branch alleges sand mining operation cause of riverbank erosion at cemetery

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Batang Lupar branch has lodged a police report over erosion at a riverbank which has affected a Muslim cemetery at Seruai in Spaoh.

Branch chief Abang Zulkifli Abang Engkeh claimed that the erosion is “most likely” to be caused by a sand mining operation along the Saribas river.

“The affected Muslim cemetery at Seruai, Spaoh is used by nine villages in the area. It is estimated that around 100 graves have been affected by the erosion,” he told a press conference at the PKR headquarters, here yesterday.

The nine affected villages are Kampung Spaoh, Kampung Bungin, Kampung Belingan, Kampung Sebemban, Kampung Tanjung Asam, Kampung Serambang, Kampung Budak, Kampung Supa and Kampung Mangut.

“I am appalled and saddened to find out that the soil erosion at the cemetery has not been given due attention by the authorities. It is now at a worrying stage.

“I want this incident to be investigated and hope that the Land and Survey Department, Natural Resources and Environment Board, Sarawak Rivers Board and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission take action,” he said, adding he was only informed of the matter last week.

Abang Zulkifli said action must be taken not only to stop the sand mining, but also to investigate if the erosion was due to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) not being carried out.

He also disclosed that he has spoken of the matter with Saribas assemblyman Mohammad Razi Sitam, who said he had voiced out the issue during the previous State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting.

On another note, Abang Zulkifli also called upon the Sarawak government to look into the water woes affecting those living in Saribas.

“In 2011, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas promised to solve the water woes in five villages, namely Kampung Tuie, Kampung Serabang, Kampung Semedang, Kampung Supak and Kampung Budak, which are home to around 2,000 families.

“I believe the contracts have been awarded even before the election. The pipes are already there but the works to connect the pipes is yet to be carried out,” he lamented.

According to him, it might be a small issue to some but it is unfair to the villagers who are still without basic amenities such as water and electricity.

Among those present at the press conference was Pakatan Harapan information chief Vernon Kedit, who is also PKR Betong branch chief.