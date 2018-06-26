Preserve culture, customs for posterity, Dayak folk advised

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Dayak Christians here were told to preserve their culture and customs for the benefit of their future generations.

Giving the advice was Catholic Bishop of Sibu Rt Rev Joseph Hii when he officiated at a Ngiling Bidai (closing of Gawai Dayak do) at a restaurant here on Saturday night.

He said it was important to keep alive their cultures and traditions as these were their identity.

“Hence, I encourage all of you to celebrate the Gawai Dayak festival every year because it is a big day for you people. We should also celebrate it in tandem with our religious belief,” he added.

The function was organised by the Iban Pastoral Apostolate of Sacred Heart Cathedral.

Also present were chairman of Iban Parish Apostolate Matthew Sembilan and Catholic Women’s Association chairperson Veronica Su.

Urging the Dayaks to be proud of their culture and tradition, Hii said they should not let foreign cultures and practices overshadow that of their own.

“Your community have many unique cultures and traditions including your traditional food.

“I like Dayak traditional food. I used to go to places in Kapit and Song,” he enthused.

Hii also called on the various ethnic groups in the state to promote their respective cultures and traditions and share them with one another.

“We must be mutually supportive of each other,” he advised them, pointing out that it was a prerequisite for racial harmony and prosperity.