Remaining ministers, deputy ministers to be sworn in July 2

KUALA LUMPUR: The swearing in ceremony for ministers and deputy ministers will be held on July 2 at Istana Negara.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V had received the list of names of ministers and deputy ministers from the Prime Minister’s Office on June 20.

“The names of the Cabinet ministers have been approved by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and have been returned to the Prime Minister’s Office on June 22, namely, on Friday,” he said in a statement last night.

He said the statement was issued to refer to the news report published by the Malay Mail Online today titled “Cabinet List Delay” Dr M says ball in Agong’s court.

“Istana Negara requests that all parties do not report any matter which is negative and inaccurate involving Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” said Wan Ahmad Dahlan.

Today, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the rest of the ministerial list has been finalised and they would be sworn in later.

Previously, 13 cabinet ministers have been sworn in. – Bernama