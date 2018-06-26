Samples of raw water from Selabi Water Treatment Plant sent for test — Dr Rundi

KUCHING: Samples of raw water collected from Selabi Water Treatment Plant are now being tested, following claims that the raw water intake from Batang Sadong is contaminated with poison.

Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said his ministry is looking seriously into the allegations made by Democratic Action Party (DAP) Serian branch that raw water intake for the plant was contaminated. As such, he has instructed Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) to investigate the matter, and to continuously monitor the quality of raw and treated water at the plant.

“Because the Selabi Water Treatment Plant is responsible in supplying water to Serian, therefore we at the Ministry of Utilities take this matter very seriously. JBALB has been directed to immediately take samples of the raw water at the plant.

“The samples will be tested in two different laboratories, namely one owned by the government and the other one is owned by the private sector. The test results will be known soon,” he said yesterday.

He added that based on a report received from Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB), the raw water intake from Batang Sadong at the Kampung Slabi Empurung area has been under observation since 2000.

He also said JBALB on its own also monitors the raw water intake and conducts thorough check to ensure the water remains safe for public consumption.

“Quality control is important so that the water supply fulfils the National Standard for Drinking Water Quality by the Malaysian Health Ministry. As far as Water Quality Index (WQI) is concerned, NREB has classified Batang Sadong as Class 2, meaning conventional treatment method is to be used to treat the water.

“The Ministry of Utilities and JBALB in Sarawak and very committed to ensure the safety of consumers, and to maintain compliance with the high quality standard in providing the best service to the community,” said Dr Rundi.

DAP Serian chairman Edward Andrew Luwak, in a statement published recently on several online news portals, claimed that the poor quality of the raw water intake could be linked to the rising kidney, respiratory and intestinal health problems in Serian.

He opined that drawing raw water from the Batang Sadong could be considered a mistake in the first place as there are around 90 villages in its catchment area, encompassing the Sadong river and its major tributaries — Sungai Kuhas, Sungai Kedup, Sungai Kayan, Sungai Rubin and others.

He added the situation was made worse by the opening of oil palm plantations in the catchment area of Batang Sadong, which use various chemicals and poisons that seep into the soil, then are washed by rain water and eventually end in streams and rivers that flow to the main river.

“These agricultural activities of the villages may not contribute much to affecting the environment and river pollution but the vast plantations that give rise to the growing concern of the people of Serian, who depend on the piped water derived from the Selabi Water Treatment Plant.

“If indeed it is true that Sadong river is contaminated with dangerous poisons that cannot be filtered through a mere water treatment plant process, the government must find a solution to reduce the health risk of the people,” said Edward in his statement published on the portals.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Health director Dr Jamilah Hashim said the department is still checking the alleged link between the quality of water and the rise of kidney, respiratory and intestinal health problems.

She added that this would take some time to do, but pledged to reveal the finding once ready.