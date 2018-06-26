Sentence reduced for father convicted of incest and rape

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Court of Appeal here yesterday partially reduced the sentence of a man convicted in 2016 of committing incest and rape against his teenage daughter.

The three-man panel of Judge Idrus Harun, Zabariah Mohd Yusof and Yeoh Wee Siam unanimously ruled that the appellant, 42, be given partial reduction in his sentences on three charges under Section 376B(1) of the Penal Code.

The appellant, who was sentenced to serve 54 years in jail, will now serve 45 years. His whipping of 21 strokes, however, remained unchanged.

The partial reduction in the sentences is to run consecutively from Dec 2, 2016 – the date of his remand.

In a separate case, the same panel of judges unanimously dismissed the appeal of a man sentenced to jail and caning on two charges of committing gang robbery with two others.

The judges ruled that the appellant, Tan Lung Eh, 37, will serve his sentence of 13 years’ jail and four strokes of the cane as there was no merit in his appeal, and that the decision and judgement made in the Sessions Court and High Court remained.

Tan and two others, who received a similar sentence, robbed a 40-year-old man of his laptop and tied up the victim’s friend at Mile 10, Jalan Kuap in 2015.