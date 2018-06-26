State govt, Copenhagen Zoo sign MoU for wildlife conservation

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the collaboration in the conservation and management of wildlife and protected areas was signed here today between the state government and Copenhagen Zoo, Denmark.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the MoU serves as a game changer in the tropical biodiversity conservation for Sarawak.

“The synergy that can be derived in this strategic partnership not only benefits the scientific community but cuts across all sections of the society vis-a-vis urban and rural communities,” he said at the Heart of Borneo (HoB) Scientific Expedition, Tama Abu Seminar held at a leading hotel here this morning.

He also urged for the MoU to be expanded in terms of how to integrate or balance the relation between the species conservation and habitat to enhance the local indigenous livelihoods who depend entirely on natural resources.

“There should be an alternative for such dependency to be changed or reduced which can cause extinction of species in the long term.”

Awang Tengah, who is also Second Urban Development and Natural Resources Minister, later witnessed the signing of the MoU where the state government was represented by State Forest Department (SFD) acting director Hamden Mohammad while signing on behalf of Copenhagen Zoo was its director Bengt Holst.

Meanwhile, Hamden expressed his hope that the MoU collaboration will enable SFD to have a varied platform to explore more on research and development.

“This is especially in terms of our capacity building of our local researchers in SFD, Sarawak Forestry Corporation as well as Sarawak Biodiversity Centre officers,” he told reporters when met.

Also present were Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh, Deputy State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Dato Gerawat Gala, Ministry of Urban Development and Natural Resources permanent secretary Dr Wan Lizosman Wan Omar and head of Tama Abu Scientific Expedition Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Majid.