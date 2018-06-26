Umno Sabah to have autonomy power if I win – Khairy

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SANDAKAN: Candidate for UMNO President, Khairy Jamaluddin said that he is going to give UMNO Sabah autonomy power in governing its own politics if he wins the UMNO election on June 30, 2018.

He said that his reason for doing so is that Sabah is different from other states in the Peninsular Malaysia for its history for forming Malaysia with Sarawak and Malayan states.

“I may be young, but I know that Sabah deserves respect and we must portray this in politics. This also means that UMNO Sabah will be deciding its own Communication Officer and will have all rights to decide on its Disciplinary Administration.

“(If I win) I will also create a central UMNO Vice President seat for a Sabahan. This person will not only be handling political matters for Sabah, but also as a national leader in the party.

“I am deciding to do this also because we do not want the Sabahans to see UMNO as a party that is governed by the Peninsula, but we want them to see that UMNO Sabah is a party that is capable of achieving Sabahans’ aspirations and aims without being directed by UMNO central. This is important to provide confidence for the people in Sabah for the coming General Election,” he said.

Khairy said this when meeting with five UMNO zones here including UMNO Sandakan, UMNO Batu Sapi, UMNO Libaran, UMNO Kinabatangan and UMNO Beluran, at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel here, today.