US Embassy to host programs in Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: Ambassador Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir and staff of the United States Embassy in Kuala Lumpur will be hosting a series of programs here to celebrate 150+ years of partnership with the people of Sabah.

Throughout the America Days Sabah 2018 celebration, the embassy team will proudly collaborate with state and local authorities, schools, non-governmental organizations and Sabahans in a series of engagements showcasing respect and admiration for the Land Below the Wind.

The programs include a community event with Deputy Chief Minister Christina Liew and Kota Kinabalu Mayor Datuk Yeo Boon Hai, centered around a group bike ride and street clean-up highlighting our shared commitment to environmental conservation; music workshop and performances, in which American award-winning vocalist and song writer Gabrielle Stravelli will perform with her husband, bassist Pat O’Leary, and two Sabahan musicians, Alton Wong and Adriel Wong at the Black Box KK at 7.45pm on June 26.

American skateboarding sports envoys Jimmy Cao and Cheryl Jumao-as will host clinics and team up with Sabah’s skateboarders to showcase the power of sports diplomacy at Centre Point Sabah on June 28 at 5.20pm.

There is also an English teaching workshop for teachers and English learning activities for secondary school students in collaboration with University Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

The America Days Sabah 2018 programme will culminate on June 28 with a celebration of American Independence Day.

June 28 also marks the anniversary of when the USS Bennington became the first US naval vessel to visit Sabah in 1899.