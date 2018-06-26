Veteran criminal lawyer Chau Chin Tang dies

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: One of the well recognized lawyers who associated in criminal practice in Sabah had passed away this morning.

The passing of the lawyer, Datuk Chau Chin Tang, was made known through a Facebook posting made by his son which stated:

‘Hello everyone on behalf of my family and my extended family we would like to thank everyone for your prayers and support while my father was in Glen Eagles during and after the all of the operations he went through until today….our father ( DATUK CHAU CHIN TANG) has passed away peacefully today…God loves him more and he is in a better place now..

During this time, please give our family some space to mourn and to prepare his body to be moved to a funeral home where everyone who wishes to pay their last respects can do so to the GREATEST CRIMINAL LAWYER Sabah has ever known can do so..

I will update everyone Soon….Thank u.’

The matter was later confirmed through a phone call with the Sabah Law Society (SLS) president Brenndon Keith Soh who said to have heard the news in the morning.

Brenndon said the deceased had a heart a attack about three weeks ago and had been in the hospital ever since and was recovering.

He also said that he had received the sad news from deceased’s partner, Datuk Lawrence Thien in the morning.

“The legal fraternity is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Datuk Chau Chin Tang.

“He was a highly respected and distinguished advocate and many would say a formidable opponent in court. He will certainly be missed.

“We wish to extend our sincere condolences to his family.