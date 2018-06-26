Woman killed, four others unhurt in four-car collision

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A woman was killed in a four-car crash at KM32 Jalan Kota Samarahan-Sadong Jaya on Sunday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased, Wilma Roland, 33, succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment at a clinic in Sadong Jaya following the 5.55pm incident.

He said Wilma was seated in the front passenger seat of a compact sports utility vehicle at the time of the accident.

“The victim suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the Sadong Jaya clinic. Her body was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for a post-mortem,” he said, adding the drivers of the respective vehicles were not injured.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.