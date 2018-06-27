90 houses destroyed in fire, no casualty

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SANDAKAN: A total of 90 houses were destroyed in a fire at Jambatan 1 to Jambatan 5 of Kampung Gas water village, affecting about 400 villagers here today at around 2pm.

Chief of Sandakan Zone Fire and Rescue Department, Anddre Andrew said that firemen has successfully stopped the fire from spreading from Jambatan 6 to 12 and managed to save a wood factory that was in the area.

“Two acres with 90 homes were affected by the fire. We had difficulty controlling the fire quickly as the water pressure from the fire hydrant was weak,” he said.

Anddre said the fire station received a distress call on the incident at 1.56pm and he led 22 personnel and officers with four fire engines and two utility vehicles to the scene and reached at 2.18pm.

The fire was controlled at 4.15pm and the operation ended at 5.38pm.

No casualty was reported from the incident.