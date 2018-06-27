Apply for various tech-courses at PPKS, school-leavers encouraged

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak Skills Development Centre (PPKS) is inviting secondary school-leavers to apply for various skills courses that are fully-funded under Skills Development Fund Corporation (PTPK).

According PPKS Kuching Campus director John Rizal Biki, the priority would be given to applicants from low-income households.

“We are keen to reach out to those who have completed secondary education – at least up to PT3 (From 3 Assessement) level. Indeed, this would be a wonderful opportunity for these youths to transform their lives by pursuing industry-relevant courses at PPKS such as air-conditioning and refrigeration, graphic design, industrial electronics and other technical subject.”

John Rizal, who is also the general manager of Sarawak Electrical Industry Training Institute (Seiti) – a subsidiary of PPKS, also said the practical-training component of each course would enable students to have a better understanding of their studies and also their working environment.

“For outstation students, on-campus hostel facilities are available at very reasonable rates.”

Registration for the August 2018 intake is in progress. For more information on the programmes available at PPKS, call 082-362086/362129. Enquiries may also be sent via WhatsApp (012-8789382) or email ([email protected]). Alternatively, visit www.ppks.edu.my.