Bersatu’s plan to expand to S’wak a message to PBB to align with PH — See

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak vice chairman See Chee How wonders whether the intention of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to spread its wings to Sarawak is political manoeuvring or a sign of change in the political milieu in Sarawak.

He gave this remark when prompted for comments on the recent announcement by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that the party was mulling the idea of expanding to the state.

See, who is Batu Lintang assemblyman, described the declaration that Bersatu would not venture into Sabah because Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) which it regarded as an ally of Bersatu and Pakatan Harapan were already there as contradictory to Bersatu’s plan to spread into Sarawak, purportedly on the wishes of some people in the state.

“No Sabahan wishes for Bersatu to spreads its wing to Sabah? Doesn’t Bersatu regard PKR, DAP (Democratic Action Party) and Amanah (Parti Amanah Negara) in Sarawak as their allies?” asked See.

According to him, the apparent value or significance of that announcement could be to send a message to Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) leadership, being the backbone of the Sarawak state coalition government, that they should emulate Warisan to align themselves with Bersatu and Pakatan Harapan.

“If Bersatu were to spread its wings to Sarawak, it will certainly try to gain a foothold in Sabah.

“Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (Bersatu chairman) will relish the challenge of spreading Bersatu’s wings to Sarawak and Sabah, edificing a greater Malaysia through the coalition of national parties under Pakatan Harapan.”

See noted that Dr Mahathir is the chief framer of the Pakatan Harapan manifesto which has included the reconstruction of federalism that is being practised in Malaysia, by decentralising powers and jurisdictions to all the states, with particular promises given to Sarawak and Sabah to restore their rightful position to be in line with the 1963 Malaysia Agreement.

“It is the electoral promise, stipulated in the manifesto, that not less than 10 per cent of income tax generated in a Malaysian state will be returned to the state to finance the exercise of the additional state powers and jurisdiction.

“For Sarawak and Sabah, the Pakatan Harapan promised that the federal fiscal administration system will be devolved in stages and eventually up to 50 per cent of the tax revenue collected will be spent on the development needs of the two East Malaysian states.”

See said while the former Barisan Nasional administration had failed in devolving powers and jurisdictions to the states, particularly Sarawak and Sabah, the coalition of national parties in Pakatan Harapan led by Dr Mahathir is charting the reform for decentralisation and devolution of powers to the states.

“What matters is the delivery of the electoral promises and fulfilment of the wishes of the Rakyat. By spreading Bersatu’s wings to East Malaysia, if it helps and facilitates the devolution of powers to Sarawak and Sabah and the restoration of Sarawak and Sabah’s rightful position under the Malaysia Agreement, the tactical move is commendable and supported by Sarawakians and Sabahans.”

On the impact it poses to its coalition partners for Bersatu to spread its wings to Sarawak, See believes that the four-party coalition would continue to work closely for the benefit of all Sarawakians, within Malaysia.

“Sarawak is unique. Ours is a harmonious multiracial and multi-religious society, without a dominant ethnic group. More importantly, all Sarawakians cherish to uphold and maintain the integrity of our harmonious race relations and religious freedom in the state, while we work hard to restore and safeguard our autonomous rights and special powers.

“The establishment of Bersatu’s presence in Sarawak will be a challenge to the Pakatan Harapan coalition partners, but I strongly believe that the multi-racial parties, PKR and DAP, will still be more attractive and appealing to Sarawakians.

“Pakatan Harapan is focused on rebuilding the nation and fulfilling the wishes of all Malaysians. Politicking, particularly amongst its member coalition, will be minimal. I trust that the Pakatan Harapan national leadership will make appropriate policy decisions and give clear and necessary directives to its state leaderships to ensure that all the leaders and members of the coalition partners will devote their efforts to nation-building and work for the benefits and interests of all Malaysians.”