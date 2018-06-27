China to pursue more trade with France, EU raises ‘difficult issues’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

BEIJING: China told France it would buy more of its farm produce, hinted at future Airbus purchases and pledged to work on market access, shoring up its trade ties with Europe amid the increasing danger of a tariff war with the United States.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe that Beijing was planning to buy more planes this year and was ready for further talks with France on obtaining Airbus aircraft.

Paris and the European planemaker have been working to salvage a deal since President Emmanuel Macron returned from Beijing empty-handed in January.

Industry sources say a blunder by diplomats and some of Macron’s own comments, revealing details of airplane negotiations with top officials, upset the Chinese.

“I explained to Mr Prime Minister that in recent years we have bought quite a lot of passenger aircraft, and there needs to be a period to digest this,” Li told a joint news conference.

“In spite of this, we are still willing to strengthen cooperation with France’s Airbus.”

China has struck a very different tone with the United States, having warned that Boeing could become a casualty if the world’s two largest economies fail to halt their slide toward a trade war.

Both China and the European Union are locked in their own trade disputes with the United States, and China has been seeking common ground with the EU in opposing what Beijing sees as US protectionism.

“We believe that relevant frictions and disputes can be resolved via talks. There are no winners from fighting a trade war,” Li said. “All sides should join together to expand growth and not engage in putting up trade barriers or protectionism. This is good for nobody.”

Later this week, the Trump administration is expected to unveil new measures to curb Chinese companies buying stakes in US firms in another twist to the spiralling trade conflict.

The US Treasury Department is drafting restrictions that would block firms with at least 25 per cent Chinese ownership from buying US companies with “industrially significant technology,” a government official briefed on the matter said on Sunday.

Washington has complained that China is misappropriating US technology through joint venture rules and other policies, and it has already announced tariffs on US$34 billion worth of Chinese goods, the first of a potential total of US$450 billion, as a result. The new tariffs are due to take effect on July 6.

During his visit to China in January, Macron said a contract with Beijing for 184 Airbus A320 narrow-body jets would be finalised soon.

Li’s remarks appeared to strengthen the chance of more business for Airbus, although no deal was signed on Monday, as China usually reserves awarding such big prizes to visits by top foreign leaders. — Reuters