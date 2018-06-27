CM: Up to Dr M to spread Bersatu wings to Sarawak

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak will continue to work with local parties within Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) although Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) mulls spreading it wings into Sarawak.

“If (Bersatu) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad wants to spread PPBM to Sarawak, that is his party’s decision,” said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg when met at a Hari Raya open house of Tanjung Datu assemblywoman Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu at her residence in Damai near here yesterday.

On the possibility of divided Malay support should Bersatu enter Sarawak, Abang Johari said he would have to see the details (of Bersatu entry) before taking further action.

“We did not discuss anything about that during our meeting with Dr Mahathir during a Hari Raya gathering on Sunday. We only talked about Raya and food,” he said.

Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan, Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, Assistant Minister of Coastal Road Datuk Julaihi Narawi, and State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Morshidi Abdul Ghani were among those present at the event.

Dr Mahathir told a press conference on Monday that there had been requests for the party to set up branches in Sarawak.

He, however, said Bersatu would not enter Sabah as the ruling party, Parti Warisan Sabah, was their ally.