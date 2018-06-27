Debris at Miri Waterfront an eyesore

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Miri Waterfront facelift and beautification project has been completed and is ready to be launched in a fortnight but the debris in the river is a big turn-off as far as tourists and visitors are concerned.

Debris floating in the Miri River end up on the mud bank next to the waterfront retaining wall against the backdrop of the gleaming stainless steel structure, waterfront and the five-star hotel in the background.

This re-development project, initially capped at RM3.7 million, was approved by the former chief minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, as part of the RM10-million worth of community and tourism projects by Miri City Council (MCC) during the 10th anniversary celebration of Miri City in 2015.

The project’s four-storey high seahorse statue, to be made from standard steel and set to become an icon and new landmark for the area as well as the city, was later revised.

Meanwhile, Miri mayor Adam Yii Siew Sang when contacted acknowledged the problem and said steps were being taken to tackle this floating debris down the river.

“MCC is getting its contractor to clean up on a regular basis. And the source of the pollution has to be solved too,” he said.

He, however, did not state the interval of the river debris clean-up and the budget allocated for this programme.

Sources of the pollution are mostly from riverine settlements and irresponsible members of the public who treat the Miri River as rubbish dump – discarding plastic bottles, Styrofoam lunch boxes, tyres and other waste into it.

Kampung Wireless is just next door while other settlements such as Kampung Pujut Adong and Pujut Corner are further upriver.

Some unlicensed fish mongers are also selling fresh fish there.

Miri MP Dr Micheal Teo was unavailable for comment.