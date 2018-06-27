Delta Leasing branch in KK to be operational by end of July

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Delta Leasing Sdn Bhd (DLSB) branch in Kota Kinabalu (KK), Sabah is expected to be operational by the end of next month.

DLSB executive chairman Dr Hii Sui Cheng said this is its first branch outside Sarawak and the fifth after Sibu, Bintulu, Miri and Kuching.

He disclosed this in a press statement released here yesterday following DLSB’s annual general meeting last Monday.

“During the meeting, shareholders were informed that the company has started the renovation of its KK branch in early June and is expected to be completed towards end of next month,” he added.

Its Bintulu branch’s senior officer Lim Hong San will be the manager of the KK branch.

Meanwhile, on another matter Hii said shareholders were delighted when the company declared a dividend of 25 sen per share.

“This dividend is five sen less than in 2017 as it needed to reserve fund to grow its loan base in KK branch.

“The company’s profit at RM2.09 million was slightly better than that for 2016 which was at RM2.07 million,” he said.