Sarawak 

EFC commander pays courtesy call on TYT

Taib (centre) receives a souvenir from Toh, witnessed by Stephen.

KUCHING: Eastern Field Command (EFC) Commander Lt-Gen Datuk Stephen Mundaw paid a courtesy call on Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud at the latter’s residence in Demak Jaya here yesterday.

It was Stephen’s first visit to the Head of State following his appointment to replace Lt-Gen Datuk Wira Mohd Zaki Mokhtar, who retired on May 28.

Previously, Stephen was First Infantry Division Commander – a post that he first held on Dec 1, 2014.

Accompanying him during the courtesy call was the present First Infantry Division Commander Major General Toh Choon Siang.

Stephen (centre) and Toh (left) share a light moment with Taib during the courtesy call.

