Entry of Bersatu into S’wak up to the people – Chong

KUCHING: It is not for any political party to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM or Bersatu) entering Sarawak, but rather the people of Sarawak.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen said whether Bersatu can establish itself in Sarawak, ultimately that depends on the support of Sarawakians.

“However, there are a few salient points about PPBM in Sarawak.

PPBM is not Umno.

It is Umno and its racism that Sarawakians reject all this while, not PPBM.

“The members of PPBM in Sarawak will still be Sarawakians and PPBM in Sarawak will still subscribe to the same Pakatan Harapan policies which are generally accepted by the people of Sarawak,” said Chong in a statement issued to the media yesterday.

“Ultimately, it is not the individual party that matters, but rather the policies of the Pakatan Harapan government about good governance, transparency and justice that matter most to the people in Sarawak,” he stressed.

Chong said the entry of PPBM into Sarawak will definitely pose an additional threat to Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB), which he believes will increase the chances of PH Sarawak changing the state government in the next state election.