Government presents RM700,000 in grants to two religious organisations in Sarawak

KUCHING: The Sarawak government presented grants totalling RM700,000 to two religious organisations yesterday.

The recipients were the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, known as the Diocese of Kuching – which received RM500,000 for the construction of the new diocesan Epiphany Seminary Kuching, and the Sarawak Sikh Temple Association, which received RM200,000 to assist with land preparation for its proposed crematorium site.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah presented the cheques to Assistant Bishop-Designate Revd Nelson Ugas and Sarawak Sikh Temple Association president Dr Kalwinder Singh Khaira.

Uggah said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has approved RM20 million for the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) this year.

As of May, RM15.87 million has been disbursed to 206 recipients.

“In 2017, the Chief Minister announced the annual allocation of state funds for Unifor to assist other religions (other than Islam) for the construction and repair of houses of worship in the state.

“Last year, the Sarawak government approved the allocation of RM15 million, benefitting 77 recipients,” he said.

Among those present at the presentation were Deputy State Secretary Datu Jaul Samion, Unifor director Datu Dr Ngenang Janggu, Association of Churches in Sarawak secretary-general Ambrose Linang, and Anglican diocesan secretary Revd John Sim.