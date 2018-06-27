Govt to focus on 3Es to reduce road accidents

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: The government will continue to focus on empowering the 3Es (Engineering, Enforcement and Education) approach to reduce road accidents.

Minister of Human Resources M Kula Segaran said the approach must be implemented in an integrated manner and required the cooperation of various government agencies.

“The engineering factor is an important element, for example, building a motorcycle lane or manufacturing a vehicle with high-security features can reduce the risk of accidents.

“Enforcement is through the police or the Road Transport Department to foster compliance with road regulations, while the education approach plays a role in the development of road safety practices,” he said at the opening of the Malaysia Commuting Accident and Road Safety 2018 (MyCARSS 2018) Seminar at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), yesterday.

MyCARSS 2018 organised by the Social Security Organisation (Socso) aims to provide a clear message on strengthening cooperation between strategic partners and stakeholders for better road safety.

With the theme ‘Fostering Commuting Safety Culture Towards Vision Zero’, the two-day seminar which began today also shows Socso’s seriousness on accident prevention and promoting good health among Malaysian workers.

Kula Segaran said the total number of accidents reported to Socso in 2017 was 69,980 cases, and 47 per cent of them involved road accidents while commuting to work.

“Of these, there were 667 deaths due to road accidents, compared to 257 deaths from accidents at the workplace.

“This figure is worrying, because on average, three deaths are reported to Socso in a single day, two deaths due to road accidents and one at the workplace,” he said.

Kula Segaran said efforts to ensure the safety of workers during their daily commute must be done by all parties, and required a systematic framework.

“It is time to expand this effort through the special function of Socso officers in terms of accident prevention and promotion of health throughout the country,” he said. — Bernama